Angels Weekly: Fill The Boot
Video Details
Firefighters from the Anaheim Fire Department were in front of Angel Stadium to raise money for children with Muscular Dystrophy. Donations were collected in firefighter boots outside the stadium. Volunteers and some of the ballplayer's wives participated in the fund raiser. This year marked the 33 year of the event.
