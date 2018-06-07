TBT: Mike Trout gives back to his N.J. high school in 2013
Baby-faced Mike Trout always looking out for his folks in the New Jersey town of Millville. Back in 2013, he donated money to the baseball team, which in turn, named their field after Trout.
