Ian Kinsler smashes his 24th career homer against the Royals
Video Details
Ian Kinsler has been on a tear since mid-May and it continued against his favorite team to hit against, the Royals, as he smacked his 24th career home run against the Baby Blues.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices