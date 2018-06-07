Shohei Ohtani exits game after four innings
Video Details
Shohei Ohtani was dealing through four innings against the Royals before an apparent blister on his throwing hand forced him out of the game
- Shohei's warming up, Maldonado calling for a associate trainer.
[CHEERING]
Shohei trying to play it off like he wanted to stay in.
[CHEERING]
Everybody comes out.
