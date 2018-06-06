Recap: Angels 1, Royals 0 (6/5)
On his 27th birthday, Andrew Heaney became the sixth player in MLB history to record a one-or-fewer hit complete game shutout on his birthday and his manager Mike Scioscia could not have been happier about his performance
