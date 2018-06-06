Chris Young steals home on perfectly executed small ball play
Video Details
- AL
- AL West
- Chris Young
- Chris Young
- FOX Sports West
- FOX Sports West - Angels
- Los Angeles Angels
- Michael Hermosillo
- MLB
-
Who says small ball isn't built for the big leagues? Chris Young and Michael Hermosillo execute the double steal/ steal home to perfection to get the Halos on the board.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices