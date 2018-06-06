Andrelton Simmons sprains ankle walking into dugout
Prior to Tuesday's game vs the Royals, Andrelton Simmons twisted his ankle walking into the dugout. He was able to play the first two innings, but had to be pulled out of the game and was diagnosed with a sprained ankle
