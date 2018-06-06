Angels first-round selection Jordyn Adams is a sensational athlete
Angels first-round selection Jordyn Adams said Tuesday he will sign with the team instead of going to UNC and Jose Mota and Alex Curry deliver their impressions of the 18-year-old
