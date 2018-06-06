Angels ‘Big 3’ is DOMINATING the Royals this season
Going down the order of Mike Trout, Justin Upton and Albert Pujols all you can find is hits against the Kansas City Royals and they look to continue that trend as Andrelton Simmons fits into the 2-4 gap in Pujols' place
