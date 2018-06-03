Mike Trout rips a liner into left for third triple of the season
Video Details
Mike Trout led off the game with a home run in the first for the Angels and followed it up with a powerful triple that deflected off the glove of the Rangers' left fielder
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices