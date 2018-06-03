[CRACK OF THE BAT] - That is hammered out to deep left field no doubt about it! Big fly for Mike Trout and 1-0 Angels here in the 1st!

[CHEERING]

Boy, talk about getting to that pitch, that cutter out in front, Trout did so. His 19th home run of the season. On a night where his good friend, Albert Pujols, the ceremony before the game, his buddy, hits a home run. Mike Trout, our top tier play brought to you by ARCO. That cutter out front, he was able to bring that hands in, and lines out went out. So on top of that cutter, hand inside, and lines it out for a home run to left center field for Trout.

- Not great numbers against Cole Hamels. First home run of his career versus Cole.