WATCH: Albert Pujols smokes two-run blast off Bartolo Colon
Albert Pujols hit his fourth career homer against Bartolo Colon in the first inning to bring home Mike Trout and give the Angels a quick lead
[CRACK OF THE BAT] - That's out to deep left field, hit well. Giving chase on it is Gallo. He's back, gone. Big fly for Albert Pujols. Halos have a 2-0 lead.
- Right on cue to two batters that had a lot of success. Especially the power members against Colon have come through. Trout, double. Albert Pujols a two run home run, his eighth of the season. Now 30 RBI for Albert Pujols. It's our top tier play brought to you by Arco against Colon, somebody Pujols who's very familiar with.
That fastball, he tried to run back and get the corner. Started too close to the corner, got the plate. And Albert, at 88 miles an hour, that fastball drives it out the left center field. Halos up 2-0.
