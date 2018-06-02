Charles Nagy breaks down Jaime Barria’s impressive rookie campaign
Jaime Barria is facing off with Bartolo Colon, who is more than double his age, Friday so Angels pitching coach Charles Nagy took time to discuss what makes both guys so impressive and how Barria has been handling his rookie season
