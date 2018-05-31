#XTRAPOINT: Mr. 3,000 merchandise is flying off the racks
Albert Pujols will be celebrated at the Big A on June 2 for becoming the 4th player in major league history to record 3,000 hits and 600 home runs so the #XTRAPOINT team went to the team store to see what type of merchandise fans can rep to show their support for the Machine
