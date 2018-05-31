Albert Pujols shares his approach to chasing baseball’s biggest milestones
Albert Pujols has his name all over baseball's record books, but he tells Jose Mota that he doesn't allow himself to get caught up in that because there will be plenty of time after his career to reminisce
