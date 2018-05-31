COMMENTATOR 1: Briceno hammers one out toward left field. This one's going to go. Second big league big fly for Jose Briceno. And the Angels get on the board, it's 5 to 1.

COMMENTATOR 2: Two hits his first start, two hits in his second start. Say Briceno. I don't know if Carpenter got hurt on the follow-through there. Looks like he's grabbing at his side.

COMMENTATOR 1: Yeah, I thought originally that he was just upset at the pitch.

COMMENTATOR 2: I wonder if it was after that or if it was during the pitch.

COMMENTATOR 1: See, on the follow-through--

COMMENTATOR 2: Looks fine there after he gives it up.

COMMENTATOR 1: Again, you have to get through those five innings to qualify for your first--