Jose Briceno hits 2nd home run in second career start
Jose Briceno has stepped up in a big way after the Angels sent Rene Rivera to the DL as he hits his second home run in his second career start
COMMENTATOR 1: Briceno hammers one out toward left field. This one's going to go. Second big league big fly for Jose Briceno. And the Angels get on the board, it's 5 to 1.
COMMENTATOR 2: Two hits his first start, two hits in his second start. Say Briceno. I don't know if Carpenter got hurt on the follow-through there. Looks like he's grabbing at his side.
COMMENTATOR 1: Yeah, I thought originally that he was just upset at the pitch.
COMMENTATOR 2: I wonder if it was after that or if it was during the pitch.
COMMENTATOR 1: See, on the follow-through--
COMMENTATOR 2: Looks fine there after he gives it up.
COMMENTATOR 1: Again, you have to get through those five innings to qualify for your first--
