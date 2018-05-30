[MUSIC PLAYING] [CHEERS]

- What's up, guys? Taylor Felix here. It's the end of the school year, which means it is time for the 11th annual Ducks SCORE Program Shoot-out. We're going to chat with the kids and learn about all the fun they've been having all year long.

Michelle, can you talk to me about what's going on here today?

- Today at the parking lot of the Anaheim Ducks Center, they are having a SCORE Shoot-out. It's a hockey tournament for kids in the fourth grade in California.

- [INAUDIBLE] the best!

[CHEERS]

WOMAN: Keep up the good work, you guys!

- Kash, why did you want to be a part of the Ducks SCORE program?

- Because I like hockey and it's fun.

- I wanted to be a part of the Ducks SCORE program, because I love the Ducks so much.

- My favorite was being mascot, because I broke my thumb and I couldn't play on the team.

TAYLOR FELIX: Being a teacher, what have you seen in terms of a positive impact since the Duck's SCORE program has been implemented?

- I would say the most positive impact is the teamwork that I see with my kids. Kids that may not have the best positive attitude if they don't win or if they don't make a goal, we really work on being positive about that and saying, good try. It's the first year our school's participated in the event. It was totally worth it, because the kids have had a great day.

- For more information on the SCORE program, visit DucksSCORE.com. Signing off from Honda Center, I'm Taylor Felix.