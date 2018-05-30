Ian Kinsler on breakout night: ‘There’s definitely a relief’
Video Details
Ian Kinsler was batting just .179 heading into Tuesday's game, but his familiarity of playing the last four seasons at Commerica Park allowed him to break out with a 3-for-3 night, including a home run
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices