‘Everyone knows I’m a happy guy:’ Luis Valbuena is all smiles after a two homer game
Luis Valbuena was 0-for-21 heading into Tuesday night's game, but he remained confident at the plate and nailed two homers and another RBI single en route to the Halos' 9-2 win
