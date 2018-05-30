- And that's out toward left field, hit well. Jones racing back at the wall. That is gone. Big fly for Ian Kinsler. A three run shot 4-0, Halos.

- There's that breaking ball you were talking about. One of the couple of fastballs up, and then hung one.

- And he's thrown a couple of those already in that sequence alone against Kinsler. We see the couple already in the game overall for Fulmer. That's now the sixth home run he's allowed on secondary pitches. Break down the heart of the plate. It drifted back, perfect spot for Kinsler to lift and drive and hit some three run home run. His third home run of the season. 9 RBIs. We talked about it in the opening today-- the need for the bottom part of the line to come through. And it comes through in a big way right there, where the three run home run for Ian Kinsler, number seven in that lineup. Get a hug from Albert.