Gubie Tuesdays: Which Angel is the best golfer?
It's no secret baseball players love to hit the links on their days off so Mark Gubicza tries to find out which Angel is the best with the clubs
- All right. Garrett. Who's the best golfer on the team?
- I would have to say Ian Kinsler. Pretty good golfer.
MARK GUBICZA: Rumor has it you're a pretty good players, too, though.
- I enjoy golf. You know some days are better than others.
- The Heandog. Maybe G-Rich. I don't know.
- One of those two? If it was sudden death, who do you got between the two?
- I'd probably say the Heandog. I go with the lefties.
MARK GUBICZA: Rumor has it you're pretty good, though, too?
- When I hit them good.
- What about Trout? Trout always talks a good game. He had a hole-in-one a couple of years ago in spring training. He any good?
ANDREW HEANEY: He hits it far. That's for sure. And when he's putting it he's pretty dang good.
