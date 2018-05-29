Mike Scioscia says Shohei Ohtani playing time will continue to be monitored
The Sho must go on! Shohei Ohtani will be back on the mound for the Angels Wednesday, but manager Mike Scioscia says his playing time will continue to be closely monitored
MIKE SCIOSCIA: I think the whole program with Shohei is flexible and think Billy Eppler in our medical department put a lot of time into it. There's a lot of data with, which makes a lot of sense. There's no doubt that trying to manage, a player trying, to have this much on his plate trying to hit and pitch in the big leagues is a tall order.
So far, he's handling it very well. And he's not good go out there and get obviously the 34 starts a front line pitcher would get, but he's going to get enough to where he can be an impact pitcher and also in the batter's box.
