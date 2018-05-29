MIKE SCIOSCIA: I think the whole program with Shohei is flexible and think Billy Eppler in our medical department put a lot of time into it. There's a lot of data with, which makes a lot of sense. There's no doubt that trying to manage, a player trying, to have this much on his plate trying to hit and pitch in the big leagues is a tall order.

So far, he's handling it very well. And he's not good go out there and get obviously the 34 starts a front line pitcher would get, but he's going to get enough to where he can be an impact pitcher and also in the batter's box.