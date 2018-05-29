Angels lose Blake Wood to Tommy John surgery

RHP Blake Wood is now the third Angels pitcher to undergo Tommy John this season

- News regarding the pitching for the Angels just came down today. Reliever Blake Wood will be shut down. He's going to have Tommy John surgery. Matt Shoemaker, the starting pitcher, had another surgery on his forearm, has some nerve compression issues and some tendon repair. No news on how long Matt will be out, but we certainly wish both those players the very best.

