ANNOUNCER 1: Now toward deep left center field. And this one's got a chance to go. And it does. Big fly for Mike Trout. A solo shot here in the ninth. And it is 9-3, Tigers.

ANNOUNCER 2: Right towards that wall. Al Kaline's number there.

ANNOUNCER 1: 18th of the season. 35th run batted in.

ANNOUNCER 2: Al Kaline's a huge fan of Mike Trout. Conversations over the years talk about how good of a player and how much he reminded him of Mickey Mantle. That line drive out to left center field, the deep part of this ball park. Pitching a lower part of the strike zone, a fastball down. It's always going to be hit hard against Mike Trout. A little two seamer. 18th of the season for Trout. Sixth home of his last 10 games.