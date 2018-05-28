- Victor Rojas is with us right now. And Victor, you have true understanding of what it means on Memorial Day for these players. You're dad, Cookie Rojas-- what was it like for you as a kid on Memorial Day, and understanding what this day means.

VICTOR ROJAS: Well it's a little bit different for me, and perhaps even for Jose Mota. Because, you know, my parents came over from Cuba, and so they have a deeper appreciation for what this country has provided them as far as opportunities. And with that goes reflecting back on those that lost their lives for the freedoms that we all get to really celebrate on a daily basis. And it's odd, because in baseball, whether you're a player, broadcaster, or you work in the game, you celebrate many holidays.

And most of those holidays are spent without your families. You know, the Father's Day, the Mother's day, the July 4th. But for whatever reason when Memorial Day comes around for me, it's difficult for me to ever say happy Memorial Day. It's just not a time to be happy, although it is the unofficial start of summer and the sun is out. I know on the East coast, Gobies talked about it. You shed your winter coats, and you get a chance to, kind of, celebrate the fact that there's a weather break.

But for me, it's all about thinking back on those lives that have been lost for our great country. Not only that-- the families left behind of those lost loved ones. And of course with baseball, there's a connection with so many folks, especially in World War I, World War Ii that played major league baseball and served our country.

- Victor, the mentioned perspective is over 500 players from the big leagues served in World War Ii. But that's my perspective on who those guys were, because these are the top players at that time too.

VICTOR ROJAS: Yeah. I mean, you're not talking about just the 25th man on rosters. They were big names. Christy Matthews, Bob Feller, Ted Williams, of course, Willie Mays. A number of players, Hall of Fame players that serve this great country, and they knew that it was for the greater good. That the game that they played was just that, a game. It was a way of making money, but overall their importance-- their most important factor was serving their country, and that's something, I think, gets lost a little bit today, so I'm glad that those guys did serve their country, and obviously we get the chance to honor them as well.