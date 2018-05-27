[CRACK OF THE BAT] ANNOUNCER 1: [INAUDIBLE] out to left, toward the corner. Gardner will watch it go. And that is gone. Big fly for Andrelton Simmons on a hanging breaking ball. The Angels get on the board, Simmons fourth of the season. And it's 3-1, New York.

ANNOUNCER 2: It truly never matters what the count is. He's going to use the whole field. Remember his second at-bat, a base hit to right center field through the infield. And this swing right here, it's our top-tier play, brought to you by Arco. With the swing from Andrelton Simmons.

Backup breaking ball. This time he's able to turn on it. And it got out quickly. It got through that wind. And right down the line. Fourth home run, 31st RBI for Simba.