[CRACK OF THE BAT] ANNOUNCER 1: He'll shoot this one out to right field. Judge is watching this one go. And that is gone. Big fly for Mike Trout. Number 16 of the season ties this one up at 1.

[CHEERING]

ANNOUNCER 2: Talk about as far as go tos. Take one of those fast ball and go the other way. And that's exactly what Trout did to Trout fan. Checking out Trout touching home plate with his 16th home run of the season going the other way into right field, second deck.

It's our top tier play, brought to you by Arco. Another fast ball but this time drifted it up over the plate. Trout is looking to go the other way. Severino applying the power with that fastball. And Trout hits it out, upper deck.

ANNOUNCER 1: No wall scraper to right here. Legit.

ANNOUNCER 2: He's pretty good, I think.

ANNOUNCER 1: The potential to stick around for a while.