- 1-0. Breaks his bat, loops one to center field, a base hit. Trout will score. Upton's being waved around. Hermosillo ends up at third base. And we're tied at 3.

[CHEERING]

- And again, the success against Clippard for the Angels helped out by three walks. And finally a base hit and a couple of those walks score for the Halos. And they tie it up-- Shohei Ohtani.

Changeup, it's off the end of the bat but strong enough to get that into the outfield for a two-RBI single. 19 RBI on the season now for Ohtani. He stayed back on that, kept that bat back even though he was fooled initially by the speed of the pitch, driving in two, tied game.

- Andrelton Simmons now at the plate. Runners at first and third. Great read, too, by Hermosillo, easily getting into third.

- Tell you what, he was fast getting around there.

- Yeah.