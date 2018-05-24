- Swing at first pitch. Skying. Went down the left-field line. Long run for Granderson. He is not going to get there. It will fall in there. Good read by Andrelton Simmons. He'll come in to score easily. It's an RBI single. That was up there forever. It was like a punt.

- Speaking of football games. No punting down there in Texas so far. But that base hit by a ball. Now that's a great read. That's not an easy read if you're at second base, especially with no outs. And Granderson, as you see, most outfielders are set up. They're bunched in the middle. A lot of room down that corner. And it falls in nicely for an RBI single.

See Andrelton Simmons, and he reads that's going to be down and scores easily. That's a big run.