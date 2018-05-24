Martin Maldonado SOARS this ball up to get the Angels on the board
The Angels offense has been struggling, but Martin Maldonado took advantage of a lot of space in left field by dropping a towering pop up in for the RBI single
- Swing at first pitch. Skying. Went down the left-field line. Long run for Granderson. He is not going to get there. It will fall in there. Good read by Andrelton Simmons. He'll come in to score easily. It's an RBI single. That was up there forever. It was like a punt.
- Speaking of football games. No punting down there in Texas so far. But that base hit by a ball. Now that's a great read. That's not an easy read if you're at second base, especially with no outs. And Granderson, as you see, most outfielders are set up. They're bunched in the middle. A lot of room down that corner. And it falls in nicely for an RBI single.
See Andrelton Simmons, and he reads that's going to be down and scores easily. That's a big run.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices