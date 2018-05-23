Angels Weekly: JC Ramirez gains 600 friends during elementary school visit
Angels pitcher JC Ramirez spent his day visiting Monte Vista elementary school answering questions for student and left with more friends than he ever imagined
[MUSIC PLAYING] - Montavista elementary school. The Mustangs, baby. Let's go.
- Big fan of Angels!
- Nice. I need a big fan Angels. I like it!
- I want a nice, warm, Montavista Mustang welcome for the one, the only, JC Ramirez!
[APPLAUSE]
- What is your question for JC Ramirez?
- What's his favorite thing about baseball?
- What's your favorite thing about baseball? My favorite thing about baseball is to be outside everyday, to have a lot of friends, teammates, and play.
- When he was young like my age, did he always wanted to play baseball? I started playing baseball like her age. So my mom always told me, I got to go to school first. So in the morning, I went to school, and then in the afternoon I went to practice baseball. So I got my weekends to play baseball. Before I want to go, I wan to say thank you everybody. Thank you for inviting me. Now I have 600 more friends here. Thank you. I'm really happy to be here.
[APPLAUSE]
- The Angel Adopt-A-School is such a wonderful program. And for me to be able to come out, be a part of it, get in front of the kids, talk a little bit about where they are, where they want to go, and to do it with an angel player who has been where they've been, it's a treat. It's an honor, and it's a privilege, and we hope to keep this rolling. So to be here today and JC Ramirez, and in the past we've had so many great Angel players do it, it's a really cool program. Angels' Adopt-A-School rocks.
- I try to do it all the time. It's hard, because I got the baseball minor league team. It's really hard. That's why I practice everyday, I work hard everyday to become a good pitcher.
- That's what my mom says. Work hard and you will succeed.
- Exactly. That's the whole thing about it. Work hard and be smart. Always pay attention to what your parents and teachers say. You're going to be good. A lot of people that I follow, they came to my town. They came to do baseball before they came to my school to give you advice. And I really pay attention to them, and I remember what they told me when I was a kid. So, I think for me to come here and tell the people any kind of advice is awesome for me.
