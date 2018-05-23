[MUSIC PLAYING] - The NBA champs in the final four setup-- Who do you got winning the NBA championship? I know you want one team, but they're not there right now.

- Yeah, the Lakers are sitting on the couch. But I think the Cavs will take it.

- Cavs, in the East.

- I think LeBron's going to take it home.

- I think that the Rockets are going to win it. But in all honesty, I think the Golden State Warriors are going to win it.

- I'll go with the Rockets.

- It would be fun to see the Celtics do it with the injuries they've had, all those young guys playing well. It'd be fun to watch.

- Thanks, Andrew. I appreciate it, man.

- Yeah, thank you.