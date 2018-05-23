Albert Pujols drives in Mike Trout with perfectly placed hit
Video Details
Albert Pujols is known for his power, but on Tuesday he used his tactical precision to drive home Mike Trout for the Halos first run
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices