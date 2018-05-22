COMMENTATOR: It's amazing just the oohs and ahhs you get from the home crowd. You know, the Angels are visiting club. Shohei Ohtani, where he hit that baseball, I mean that's phenomenal. You're creating all that power yourself, Jose. Hit the ball that far-- and when you think about it, over 300 batting average and the ERA on the mound in the threes. So, I mean, what he's done, there's a reason why that buzz is everywhere the Angels go.