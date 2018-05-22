Shohei Ohtani’s home run nearly hits the roof at the Rogers Centre
Shohei Ohtani has become known for unleashing monstrous home runs during batting practice and his performance Tuesday in Toronto did not disappoint
COMMENTATOR: It's amazing just the oohs and ahhs you get from the home crowd. You know, the Angels are visiting club. Shohei Ohtani, where he hit that baseball, I mean that's phenomenal. You're creating all that power yourself, Jose. Hit the ball that far-- and when you think about it, over 300 batting average and the ERA on the mound in the threes. So, I mean, what he's done, there's a reason why that buzz is everywhere the Angels go.
