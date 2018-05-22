Mike Scioscia on the verge of surpassing mentor Tommy Lasorda in all-time wins

During Mike Scioscia's 13-year playing career, he knew only of Tommy Lasorda's managing style as both roamed the Dodgers dugout. Now, decades later, Scioscia stands just three wins shy of tying the Hall of Famer in all-time wins. Jose Mota and Mark Gubicza describe the managing styles of the two greats.

