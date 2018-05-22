Mike Scioscia explains why the Angels have been so successful on the road
Coming off a disappointing 11-game homestand, Angels manager Mike Scioscia tries to explain why the Halos have been so much better on the road
INTERVIEWER: What's vibe of the team on the road? What makes them so tough here?
- I think right now just if you look at the games we've won, the games we lost is pretty evident. And at home we just haven't done as many things in a ballgame to get the game on our terms and hold leads the way we need to. And for some reason on the road we've done a better job of our all around game. So there's no rhyme or reason to it right now. We need to focus on playing good baseball, and hopefully that's what we'll do.
