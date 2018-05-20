Angels’ Shohei Ohtani picks up his fourth win of the 2018 season
Ohtani strikes out 9 in a winning effort vs. Tampa Bay on Sunday.
INTERVIEWER: Shohei, what a game. Congratulations on a career high 110 pitches, 7-plus innings. What did it mean to help this team get back on track with a lights-out performance?
INTERPRETER: [SPEAKING JAPANESE]
SHOHEI OHTANI: [SPEAKING JAPANESE]
INTERPRETER: So it's huge that we got out of this losing streak. Personally, I got the win. I was able to pitch into the eighth-inning. So it was a really good game.
INTERVIEWER: You made some big adjustments, and really settled in after that third-inning. What did you work on? And what did you really fine-tune with Maldonado, after giving up that home run?
INTERPRETER: [SPEAKING JAPANESE]
SHOHEI OHTANI: [SPEAKING JAPANESE]
INTERPRETER: So after every inning, me and Maldonado, communicating to see how all the hitters are reacting. Talked about what we were going to do the next inning. So we have a great communication going on.
INTERVIEWER: We saw some great situational hitting tonight. What was it like to see your teammates manufacture those runs, and help you pick up a win?
INTERPRETER: [SPEAKING JAPANESE]
SHOHEI OHTANI: [SPEAKING JAPANESE]
INTERPRETER: So of course, the run support was great. But Calhoun, diving for that ball, going all out. That gave me energy, confidence to try to get the next out. That was great.
INTERVIEWER: Well, congratulations on picking up the win. And thank you so much for joining us.
SHOHEI OHTANI: Thank you.
