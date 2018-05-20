Another great Sho: Shohei Ohtani strikes out 9 for Angels vs. Rays
Shohei Ohtani fans 9 vs. the Rays on Sunday.
ANNOUNCER 1: 2-2 to Cron. Got him swinging. Down goes Cron. Down goes Smith.
ANNOUNCER 2: Now that was nasty. 2-2. Yes he did. Down goes Robertson. Down goes Span. One out.
Just like that, Miller goes down. 3-2 now to Duffy. Got him swinging. He just went 98 on him.
Down goes Smith. Maldonado has to complete the strike out. Does so. Now the 1-2. Wendell strikes out swinging. 12 straight retired.
ANNOUNCER 1: There was 0-2.
