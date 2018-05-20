Angels Live: How does Shohei Ohtani balance both roles?
- AL
- AL East
- AL West
- FOX Sports West
- FOX Sports West - Angels
- Los Angeles Angels
- MLB
- Shohei Ohtani
- Tampa Bay Rays
-
Angels Live: How does Shohei Ohtani balance roles as pitcher and hitter? We ask Mike Scioscia before the Angels battle the Rays on Sunday.
- Well, he just-- he loves it. He loves every aspect about baseball. He dives into video, dives into analytics, dives into anything to try to understand what's the best way to go out there and pitch against a hitter or what pitchers might be doing against him. And as far as the media, he loves talking about baseball.
REPORTER: Now we can feel it in the stadium. But give us a sense here in the clubhouse, in the dugout, what kind of energy spark that he provides this team when he's on the mound.
- Well, any time you get a pitcher that can go out there and be a legitimate number one on any given day, there's no doubt that's important to a team. And you can feel that. We know in looking at this that you need more than one pitcher that's number one. You need a whole rotation doing what, pretty much, our guys have done for the last couple of weeks, which is good. But when you get that guy out there that's throwing the ball as well as Shohei is, there's a different feel.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices