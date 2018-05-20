- Well, he just-- he loves it. He loves every aspect about baseball. He dives into video, dives into analytics, dives into anything to try to understand what's the best way to go out there and pitch against a hitter or what pitchers might be doing against him. And as far as the media, he loves talking about baseball.

REPORTER: Now we can feel it in the stadium. But give us a sense here in the clubhouse, in the dugout, what kind of energy spark that he provides this team when he's on the mound.

- Well, any time you get a pitcher that can go out there and be a legitimate number one on any given day, there's no doubt that's important to a team. And you can feel that. We know in looking at this that you need more than one pitcher that's number one. You need a whole rotation doing what, pretty much, our guys have done for the last couple of weeks, which is good. But when you get that guy out there that's throwing the ball as well as Shohei is, there's a different feel.