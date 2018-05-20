Mike Trout moves into a tie for the major league lead with his 14th homer of the year
Video Details
Mike Trout is back! The GOAT picked up his second extra-base hit of the game by sending his 14th home run of the year into the left field seats
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices