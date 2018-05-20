WATCH: Mike Trout rips double down left field line
After breaking his career-long hitless streak with a home run last night, Mike Trout looks to have found his swing by doubling down the left field line
¡He's got good contact on that slider.
ANNOUNCER 2: Pulls this one to left field. That will get down for extra bases. Travels [INAUDIBLE] to second with a one out double. That's his ninth of the year.
ANNOUNCER 1: And on the heels of that good swing and the timing. Last night same thing here, and this double-- his ninth double of the season. See that change-up? Stays back on it. And perfect timing. Threw that baseball really, really well for Trout. He's got that foot down and the bat getting through that zone with the timing much better. Lines it for a double. Took two extra base hits in his last three at-bats.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices