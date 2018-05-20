¡He's got good contact on that slider.

ANNOUNCER 2: Pulls this one to left field. That will get down for extra bases. Travels [INAUDIBLE] to second with a one out double. That's his ninth of the year.

ANNOUNCER 1: And on the heels of that good swing and the timing. Last night same thing here, and this double-- his ninth double of the season. See that change-up? Stays back on it. And perfect timing. Threw that baseball really, really well for Trout. He's got that foot down and the bat getting through that zone with the timing much better. Lines it for a double. Took two extra base hits in his last three at-bats.