Recap: Rays 8, Angels 3 (5/18)
Video Details
After the Angels dropped their fourth-straight game, manager Mike Scioscia reinforced his confidence in his players mental toughness and also commented on how happy he was to see Mike Trout swinging the bat well and Michael Hermosillo capitalize in his MLB debut
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices