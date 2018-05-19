Justin Upton says negative x-ray was a sigh of relief
Justin Upton is considered day-to-day after leaving Thursday's game in the 6th inning when he was hit on the left hand by a pitch. X-rays on his hand came back negative, but Upton still says the hand is sore
