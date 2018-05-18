How dare you?! Kole Calhoun is dominating in right field

The Angels have been lights on defensively in the outfield this season and a big part of that has been the play of Kole Calhoun, gunning out two would-be base runners during the homestand

ANNOUNCER: Bauer hits this one to the right. Shot through. Bauer's gonna turn, try to go to second. Kole, up and firing. A good throw.

And he gunned him down. How dare you? Bregman, shoots one out toward right. Kole, toward the corner, racing over. Near foul territory.

Reaches up, makes the catch. Springer's tagging, heading to second. The throw, a good one. And they got him! What a throw by Kole Calhoun yet again!

