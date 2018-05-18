How dare you?! Kole Calhoun is dominating in right field
- AL
- AL West
- FOX Sports West
- FOX Sports West - Angels
- FOX Sports West - Angels Weekly
- Kole Calhoun
- Los Angeles Angels
- MLB
-
The Angels have been lights on defensively in the outfield this season and a big part of that has been the play of Kole Calhoun, gunning out two would-be base runners during the homestand
ANNOUNCER: Bauer hits this one to the right. Shot through. Bauer's gonna turn, try to go to second. Kole, up and firing. A good throw.
And he gunned him down. How dare you? Bregman, shoots one out toward right. Kole, toward the corner, racing over. Near foul territory.
Reaches up, makes the catch. Springer's tagging, heading to second. The throw, a good one. And they got him! What a throw by Kole Calhoun yet again!
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices