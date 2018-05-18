#XTRAPOINT: Gubie simplifies baseball’s toughest terminology
Video Details
- AL
- AL West
- FOX Sports West
- FOX Sports West - Angels
- FOX Sports West - Angels Weekly
- FOX Sports West - XTRA Point
- Los Angeles Angels
- MLB
-
Angels commentator Mark Gubicza takes us through the complex terminology you hear coming out of the broadcast booth and puts fan's knowledge to the test
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices