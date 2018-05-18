Angels Weekly: Alex Meyer School Visit + Fiesta Angels
Video Details
- AL
- AL West
- Alex Meyer
- FOX Sports West
- FOX Sports West - Angels
- FOX Sports West - Angels Weekly
- Los Angeles Angels
- MLB
-
Angels pitcher Alex Meyer went back to school to hang out with a group of kids and answer their hard-hitting questions, while other players hosted fans at the Big A for Fiesta Angels
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices