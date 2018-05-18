Shohei Ohtani explains his change in batting approach, biggest difference playing in MLB
-
After Shohei Ohtani kept the Angels from getting shut out against the Rays, he explained he has changed his swing at the plate from the way he used to play and described the biggest differences he has seen between playing in Japan and in the MLB
REPORTER 1: As a hitter.
- [SPEAKING JAPANESE]
- [SPEAKING JAPANESE]
- So it's going to take 30 minutes if I explain from start to finish, so I'll try to keep it short. So put simply, because I wasn't getting the results during spring training games. I've tried to do it before, but I wasn't successful doing it. But I was still having good results. I think it was good timing. I wasn't having good results. Tried to transfer to the-- I take the leg kick away and it's been working pretty well so far.
REPORTER 2: [SPEAKING JAPANESE]
Tonight's game.
TRANSLATOR: Overall results of tonight's game.
- [SPEAKING JAPANESE]
- [SPEAKING JAPANESE]
- So I had more bad at-bats than good at-bats. That's something I'll try to use as a learning experience. Of course, the team lost. That was the biggest part of the night. Let's try to get back at it tomorrow.
REPORTER 2: [SPEAKING JAPANESE]
- [SPEAKING JAPANESE]
- [SPEAKING JAPANESE]
- So the number one thing is velocity, whether it's a fastball or a slider. It's just simply faster than the Japanese pitching. Also, the break is sharper. I just feel like overall, it's just a higher level of competition out here.
REPORTER 3: Thank you.
