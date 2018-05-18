REPORTER 1: As a hitter.

- So it's going to take 30 minutes if I explain from start to finish, so I'll try to keep it short. So put simply, because I wasn't getting the results during spring training games. I've tried to do it before, but I wasn't successful doing it. But I was still having good results. I think it was good timing. I wasn't having good results. Tried to transfer to the-- I take the leg kick away and it's been working pretty well so far.

Tonight's game.

TRANSLATOR: Overall results of tonight's game.

- So I had more bad at-bats than good at-bats. That's something I'll try to use as a learning experience. Of course, the team lost. That was the biggest part of the night. Let's try to get back at it tomorrow.

- So the number one thing is velocity, whether it's a fastball or a slider. It's just simply faster than the Japanese pitching. Also, the break is sharper. I just feel like overall, it's just a higher level of competition out here.

