REPORTER: Tough game, considering how well Tyler Skaggs threw the ball. What have you seen that's led to his consistency?

- Tyler was really good. Strong on both sides of the plate, changed speeds well. CJ Cron went out and got a changeup that cut in a little bit and hit it out. Outside of that, you couldn't ask much more from Tyler, and gave us a chance to win the game. So that's probably the one positive we can take.

REPORTER: Besides Ohtani's home run in the ninth, it was another quiet night for the bats. What do you think is leading to this little offensive drought right now? Well, each guy has-- your lineup is not just one thing of nine guys. Your lineup is nine individual pieces, and each one of them-- some guys are in their game and are getting good at-bats, and there are some guys that are searching for some things. And right now, there's probably a few more guys searching than are really feeling good in the box. But these guys will get it together. We're not firing on all cylinders, and we're putting a lot of pressure on our starting pitching right now. When these guys start swinging like we can and we can keep the pitching going, we're going to be fine.

REPORTER: Makes it tough to see one of your hottest hitters have to leave the game after getting hit. The positive news is that his x-ray came back negative. So what's your plan for Justin, moving forward?

- We'll just go day to day and see how it is. It's still sore, even though, fortunately, there wasn't anything broken there. But we'll see how it goes.