Shohei Ohtani hits his 6th HR of the year deep to dead center to deny the Rays a shutout victory
Shohei Ohtani refused to allow the Halos to go down quietly and took the Rays deep for his sixth home run of the year in the 9th
BROADCASTER 1: Out toward center field and hit well. Going back on it is Smith. At the wall-- gone! Big fly, Ohtani-san! No shutout tonight. It's 7-1, Rays.
BROADCASTER 2: And that's a good swing and that's a good thing to see from Shohei Ohtani. Made the adjustment in his fourth at-bat to dead center field. Six home runs, 17 RBI for Shohei Ohtani.
BROADCASTER 1: All six of his home runs on the season at home. That's his 17th run batted in.
BROADCASTER 2: Pitch away. Middle, middle away, short through the baseball. Dead center field. That's how strong he is. Perfect swing for Shohei Ohtani.
