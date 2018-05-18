BROADCASTER 1: Out toward center field and hit well. Going back on it is Smith. At the wall-- gone! Big fly, Ohtani-san! No shutout tonight. It's 7-1, Rays.

BROADCASTER 2: And that's a good swing and that's a good thing to see from Shohei Ohtani. Made the adjustment in his fourth at-bat to dead center field. Six home runs, 17 RBI for Shohei Ohtani.

BROADCASTER 1: All six of his home runs on the season at home. That's his 17th run batted in.

BROADCASTER 2: Pitch away. Middle, middle away, short through the baseball. Dead center field. That's how strong he is. Perfect swing for Shohei Ohtani.