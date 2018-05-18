Angels legend David Eckstein reminisces about meeting his wife at the Big A
Video Details
World Series champion David Eckstein returns to the Big A with his wife to throw out the first pitch, but as they tell Alex Curry, Angels Stadium holds a lot of more important memories than just a few baseball games
