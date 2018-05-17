Mike Scioscia says Angels starters will have chance to pitch deeper into games
Video Details
Angels manager Mike Scioscia understands the bullpen has been struggling a bit, but he doesn't feel any of his pitchers are in the position to throw 115-120 pitches... just yet.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices